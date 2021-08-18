Drewsey Daily Weather Forecast

DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 70 °F, low 43 °F 3 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



