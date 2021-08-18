Drewsey Daily Weather Forecast
DREWSEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- 3 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0