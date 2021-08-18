Stanley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Friday, August 20 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



