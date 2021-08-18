Stanley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Friday, August 20
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
