Stanley, ID

Stanley Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Stanley Post
Stanley Post
 6 days ago

STANLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV80ZVu00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of rain and snow showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 30 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

