Timber, OR

Timber is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Timber Today
Timber Today
 6 days ago

(TIMBER, OR) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Timber:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bV80Wrj00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Timber Today

Timber Today

Timber, OR
With Timber Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

