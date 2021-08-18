Cancel
Opheim, MT

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Opheim Post
 6 days ago

(OPHEIM, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Opheim, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Opheim:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bV80RS600

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 62 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 59 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

