Mud Butte, SD

Weather Forecast For Mud Butte

Mud Butte News Beat
 6 days ago

MUD BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bV80QZN00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mud Butte, SD
ABOUT

With Mud Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

