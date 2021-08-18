Cancel
Volborg, MT

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Volborg Updates
 6 days ago

(VOLBORG, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Volborg Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Volborg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV80Pge00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

