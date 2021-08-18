Ruby Valley Daily Weather Forecast

RUBY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 70 °F, low 40 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 44 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



