Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Valley, UT

Weather Forecast For Park Valley

Posted by 
Park Valley Updates
Park Valley Updates
 6 days ago

PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0bV80NAQ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • 14 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Park Valley Updates

Park Valley Updates

Park Valley, UT
3
Followers
143
Post
43
Views
ABOUT

With Park Valley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Valley, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy