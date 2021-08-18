Weather Forecast For Park Valley
PARK VALLEY, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke then patchy smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- 14 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
