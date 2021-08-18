Cancel
Desert Center, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Desert Center

Desert Center News Beat
 6 days ago

DESERT CENTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bV80MHh00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Desert Center, CA
