Tupelo, AR

Daily Weather Forecast For Tupelo

Posted by 
Tupelo Dispatch
Tupelo Dispatch
 6 days ago

TUPELO, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0bV80LOy00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo Dispatch

Tupelo, AR
With Tupelo Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

