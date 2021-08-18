Allakaket Weather Forecast
ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Light Rain Likely
- High 54 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Light Rain
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0