Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Allakaket Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Allakaket Digest
Allakaket Digest
 6 days ago

ALLAKAKET, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0bV80GzL00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 54 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 55 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Allakaket Digest

Allakaket Digest

Allakaket, AK
0
Followers
88
Post
9
Views
ABOUT

With Allakaket Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy