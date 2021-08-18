Cancel
Valentine, TX

Valentine is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Valentine News Beat
Valentine News Beat
 6 days ago

(VALENTINE, TX) A sunny Wednesday is here for Valentine, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Valentine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bV80F6c00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Valentine News Beat

Valentine News Beat

Valentine, TX
