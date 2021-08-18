Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rodeo, NM

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Rodeo News Beat
Rodeo News Beat
 6 days ago

(RODEO, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Rodeo Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rodeo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bV80EDt00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rodeo News Beat

Rodeo News Beat

Rodeo, NM
1
Followers
122
Post
47
Views
ABOUT

With Rodeo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rodeo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy