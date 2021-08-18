4-Day Weather Forecast For Morse

MORSE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 97 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, August 21 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



