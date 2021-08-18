4-Day Weather Forecast For Morse
MORSE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, August 21
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
