Daily Weather Forecast For Maxbass
MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
