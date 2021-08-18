Sun forecast for Ashby — 3 ways to hit it head-on
(ASHBY, NE) A sunny Wednesday is here for Ashby, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ashby:
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
