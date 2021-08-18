Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willow Creek, MT

Weather Forecast For Willow Creek

Posted by 
Willow Creek Journal
Willow Creek Journal
 6 days ago

WILLOW CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0bV806FK00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Areas of fog then chance of light rain during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Areas of fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of light rain then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek Journal

Willow Creek, MT
8
Followers
197
Post
792
Views
ABOUT

With Willow Creek Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willow Creek, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US probes possible health incidents that delayed Harris trip

HANOI (AP) — U.S. officials are continuing to investigate two possible cases of so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that delayed Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy