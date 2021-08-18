Baker Daily Weather Forecast

BAKER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy Smoke High 75 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



