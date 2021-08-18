Cancel
Baker, NV

Baker Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baker Post
Baker Post
 6 days ago

BAKER, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bV805Mb00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy Smoke

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Baker Post

Baker Post

Baker, NV
With Baker Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

