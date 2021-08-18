Weather Forecast For Wallace
WALLACE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
