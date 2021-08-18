Cancel
Gerlach, NV

Gerlach Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Gerlach News Flash
Gerlach News Flash
 6 days ago

GERLACH, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bV803b900

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

