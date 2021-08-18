4-Day Weather Forecast For Harper
HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
