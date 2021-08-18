Cancel
Harper, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Harper

Harper Updates
 6 days ago

HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bV802iQ00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Harper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

