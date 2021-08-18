4-Day Weather Forecast For Harper

HARPER, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



