Montello, NV

Weather Forecast For Montello

Montello News Alert
Montello News Alert
 6 days ago

MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0bV7zxQr00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Montello News Alert

Montello News Alert

Montello, NV
ABOUT

With Montello News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

