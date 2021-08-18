Weather Forecast For Montello
MONTELLO, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0