Ukiah Weather Forecast

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Haze High 68 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 19 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



