Ukiah Weather Forecast
UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
