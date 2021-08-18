Cancel
Ukiah, OR

Ukiah Weather Forecast

Ukiah Today
 6 days ago

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bV7zwY800

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ukiah, OR
With Ukiah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

