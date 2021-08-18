Cancel
Milledgeville, TN

Wednesday rain in Milledgeville: Ideas to make the most of it

Milledgeville Post
 6 days ago

(MILLEDGEVILLE, TN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Milledgeville Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Milledgeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7zvfP00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

