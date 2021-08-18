Gabbs Daily Weather Forecast
GABBS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0