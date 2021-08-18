Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gabbs, NV

Gabbs Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Gabbs News Alert
Gabbs News Alert
 6 days ago

GABBS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bV7zumg00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Gabbs News Alert

Gabbs News Alert

Gabbs, NV
0
Followers
112
Post
22
Views
ABOUT

With Gabbs News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gabbs, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy