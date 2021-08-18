Paskenta Daily Weather Forecast
PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Smoke then haze during the day; while haze then smoke overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
