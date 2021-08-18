Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paskenta, CA

Paskenta Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Paskenta News Alert
Paskenta News Alert
 6 days ago

PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bV7zttx00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Smoke then haze during the day; while haze then smoke overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta News Alert

Paskenta, CA
10
Followers
185
Post
442
Views
ABOUT

With Paskenta News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paskenta, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy