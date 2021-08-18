Weather Forecast For Monument
MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Haze
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
