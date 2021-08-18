Cancel
Monument, OR

Weather Forecast For Monument

Monument Today
Monument Today
 6 days ago

MONUMENT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Monument Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Monument, OR
