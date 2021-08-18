Cancel
Dunn Center, ND

A rainy Wednesday in Dunn Center — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Dunn Center News Alert
 6 days ago

(DUNN CENTER, ND) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Dunn Center, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dunn Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0bV7zpN300

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

