Fort Apache, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Apache

Fort Apache Dispatch
 6 days ago

FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0bV7zmy600

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Apache, AZ
ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

