Palmdale, FL

Weather Forecast For Palmdale

Palmdale Digest
 6 days ago

PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0bV7zl5N00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

