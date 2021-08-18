Weather Forecast For Palmdale

PALMDALE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, August 20 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, August 21 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 mph



