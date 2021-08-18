Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast
BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
