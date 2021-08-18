Cancel
Buffalo Gap, SD

Buffalo Gap Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 6 days ago

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0bV7zhYT00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Buffalo Gap, SD
