4-Day Weather Forecast For Union Center
UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
