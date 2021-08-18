Cancel
Union Center, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Union Center

Union Center Voice
 6 days ago

UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0bV7zgfk00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Union Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

