Des Moines Weather Forecast
DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
