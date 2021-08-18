Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Des Moines Weather Forecast

 6 days ago

DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0bV7zfn100

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Des Moines Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

