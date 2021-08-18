Weather Forecast For Kim

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 58 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 61 °F 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.