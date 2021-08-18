Weather Forecast For Kim
KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- 15 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0