Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kim, CO

Weather Forecast For Kim

Posted by 
Kim News Alert
Kim News Alert
 6 days ago

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bV7zd1Z00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Kim News Alert

Kim News Alert

Kim, CO
3
Followers
107
Post
42
Views
ABOUT

With Kim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kim, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim Co Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy