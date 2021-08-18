Cancel
Orient, SD

Orient Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Orient Journal
 6 days ago

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV7zbG700

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Orient Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

