Orient Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, August 20
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
