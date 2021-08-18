Jump on Elk City’s rainy forecast today

(ELK CITY, ID) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Elk City, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk City:

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight High 64 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Thursday, August 19 Areas of frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 72 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, August 20 Areas of fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.