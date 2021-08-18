Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hume, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Hume

Posted by 
Hume Daily
Hume Daily
 6 days ago

(HUME, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hume:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bV7zWnM00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hume Daily

Hume Daily

Hume, CA
7
Followers
196
Post
210
Views
ABOUT

With Hume Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hume, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy