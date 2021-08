“I’m not offended and I didn’t take anything personally,” Ohtani said through his interpreter on Wednesday night, via TMZ Sports. “[Morris] is a Hall of Famer. He has a big influence in the baseball world. It’s kind of a tough spot.”During the first game of Detroit’s series against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, Morris took a racially insensitive tone as the Japanese superstar stepped up to the plate. When asked by his play-by-play partner, Matt Shepard, what strategy should be used against Ohtani, the former Tigers pitcher used an accent that seemed to mock Asian American speakers.