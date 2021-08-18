Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilsey, KS

Wilsey Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Wilsey Daily
Wilsey Daily
 6 days ago

WILSEY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5xDA_0bV7zSGS00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey Daily

Wilsey, KS
2
Followers
187
Post
200
Views
ABOUT

With Wilsey Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilsey, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy