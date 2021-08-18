Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paynes Creek, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Paynes Creek

Posted by 
Paynes Creek News Beat
Paynes Creek News Beat
 6 days ago

PAYNES CREEK, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bV7zRNj00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Haze then smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek, CA
16
Followers
197
Post
787
Views
ABOUT

With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paynes Creek, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy