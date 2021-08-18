Cancel
Auburn, WV

Auburn Weather Forecast

Auburn Dispatch
 6 days ago

AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0bV7zQV000

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

