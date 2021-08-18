Auburn Weather Forecast
AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
