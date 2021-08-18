Rock River Daily Weather Forecast

ROCK RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, August 20 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



