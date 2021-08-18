Cancel
Farlington, KS

Farlington Weather Forecast

Farlington Daily
 6 days ago

FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0bV7zOym00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

With Farlington Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

