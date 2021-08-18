Farlington Weather Forecast
FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 19
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
