Corona, NM

Corona Daily Weather Forecast

Corona Daily
Corona Daily
 6 days ago

CORONA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bV7zN6300

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Corona Daily

Corona Daily

Corona, NM
With Corona Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

