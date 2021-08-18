Cancel
Nixon, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Nixon

Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
NIXON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0bV7zKRs00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

