Leadore, ID

Weather Forecast For Leadore

Leadore News Beat
 6 days ago

LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0bV7zGuy00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

