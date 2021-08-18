Weather Forecast For Leadore
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0