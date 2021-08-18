Cancel
Grenora, ND

Grenora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Grenora News Watch
 6 days ago

GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bV7zAcc00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 20

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grenora, ND
With Grenora News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Grenora, ND
