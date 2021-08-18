Grenora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, August 20
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, August 21
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
