Sharon, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sharon

Sharon News Watch
Sharon News Watch
 6 days ago

SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sharon, KS
ABOUT

With Sharon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

