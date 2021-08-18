4-Day Weather Forecast For Sharon

SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 72 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



