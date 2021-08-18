Wednesday sun alert in Arthur — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(ARTHUR, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arthur. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arthur:
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, August 19
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
