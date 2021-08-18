Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arthur, NE

Wednesday sun alert in Arthur — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Arthur Journal
Arthur Journal
 6 days ago

(ARTHUR, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Arthur. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Arthur:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0bV7z6Ax00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, August 19

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Arthur Journal

Arthur Journal

Arthur, NE
4
Followers
148
Post
203
Views
ABOUT

With Arthur Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arthur, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...

Comments / 0

Community Policy