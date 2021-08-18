Cancel
Glendale, UT

Glendale Weather Forecast

Glendale Voice
 6 days ago

GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bV7z5IE00

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • 13 to 18 mph wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, August 20

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, August 21

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

