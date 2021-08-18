Glendale Weather Forecast

GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F 13 to 18 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 77 °F, low 47 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Friday, August 20 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Saturday, August 21 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.