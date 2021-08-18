Glendale Weather Forecast
GLENDALE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- 13 to 18 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Friday, August 20
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, August 21
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
